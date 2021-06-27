Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ltc Arthur Slavinski Ret
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
LTC (Ret) Arthur Slavinski

Clarksville – LTC (Ret) Arthur Joseph Slavinski, age 68, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021.

Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at All Saints Old Catholic Church with Father Mike Nesmith officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.

Arthur entered this life on December 18, 1952, in Mansfield, OH to the late Arthur F. Slavinski and Margarette Norris Slavinski. He was a Veteran of The United States Army and one hundred percent disabled. Arthur was a member of St. Francis of Assisi in Triangle, VA and was active in the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Slavinski.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Stem Slavinski; son, Denis (Amanda) Slavinski; daughters, Christine (Dustin) Stuart, Stacy Slavinski; grandchildren, Christian Jordan Stuart, Payton Lee Stuart, Gavin P. Slavinski, Geneieve R. Slavinski, Lillian F. Slavinski, Everest J. Slavinski; sister, Rebecca (Bill) Ols; brother, Robert (Shellie) Slavinski; dog, Francis; grand dog, Maddlyn.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.act.alz.org

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
9:30a.m.
All Saints Old Catholic Church
VA
Jun
29
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
All Saints Old Catholic Church
VA
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.