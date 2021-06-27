LTC (Ret) Arthur Slavinski
Clarksville – LTC (Ret) Arthur Joseph Slavinski, age 68, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021.
Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at All Saints Old Catholic Church with Father Mike Nesmith officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
Arthur entered this life on December 18, 1952, in Mansfield, OH to the late Arthur F. Slavinski and Margarette Norris Slavinski. He was a Veteran of The United States Army and one hundred percent disabled. Arthur was a member of St. Francis of Assisi in Triangle, VA and was active in the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Slavinski.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Stem Slavinski; son, Denis (Amanda) Slavinski; daughters, Christine (Dustin) Stuart, Stacy Slavinski; grandchildren, Christian Jordan Stuart, Payton Lee Stuart, Gavin P. Slavinski, Geneieve R. Slavinski, Lillian F. Slavinski, Everest J. Slavinski; sister, Rebecca (Bill) Ols; brother, Robert (Shellie) Slavinski; dog, Francis; grand dog, Maddlyn.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.act.alz.org
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 27, 2021.