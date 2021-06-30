Aubrey Dean "Punch" Heflin Jr.
Aubrey Dean "Punch" Heflin Jr., 50, of Fredericksburg, loving husband and father of seven, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at VCU Medical Center. He was born November 30, 1970 to Aubrey D. Heflin Sr. and Dianna L. James in Fredericksburg.
Aubrey had a long time career in the petroleum business where he currently held a position as Project Manager with Tanks Direct. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed four wheeling, motorcycling, boating, hunting and crabbing. Aubrey was a jokester and kid at heart. He enjoyed posting silly videos and pictures on social media. Anything to make you laugh! But, most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends just grilling and hanging around the fire pit. He definitely lived life to the fullest.
Survivors include his wife, Meghan Heflin; children Aubrey Heflin III, Natalie Heflin, Joshua Heflin, Hannah Heflin, Alexis Heflin, Julia Heflin and Eli Heflin; parents Aubrey Heflin Sr. and Dianna James; father and mother-in-law William and Deborah Monroe; siblings Donna Winkler (Eric), Jerry Heflin (April) and Michelle Johnson (Kevin); numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, 4801 Jefferson Davis Hwy. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me page has been set up for Aubrey's wife and seven children. Please use the following link for donations https://gofund.me/1a9ccf0e
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 30, 2021.