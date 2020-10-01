Audrey C. Wessel
Mrs. Audrey Wessel, age 87, passed away peacefully in the night on September 29, 2020, at her home in Locust Grove.
Born in Johnstown Pennsylvania to Clarence and Cynthia Harenburg, she graduated from Washington and Lee High School in 1950 before going on to pursue a career as a legal secretary while raising her three children in Fairfax, Virginia.
Audrey appreciated the value of small joys and quiet pleasures. Be it fashion or antiques, she imparted a sense of style and class to everything she did. She enjoyed cooking for loved ones during holidays and landscaping in her spare time. She loved the water and cherished time spent by the river and bay. Most of all, she took comfort in the presence of family, which was at the heart of everything she did.
To those who knew her, she is perhaps best remembered for her lifelong love of cats, a passion that led to decades of rescue work, fostering, and pet adoption with charities like Cause for Paws.
Audrey was a loving soul whose warmth was at the heart of many gatherings over the years. She accepted people for who they are, and nudged them along the path towards who they want to be. As a wife, mother, and grandmother she approached life with a vivaciousness that kindled the spark of compassion and community in everyone she met.
Our lives will be dimmer for lack of her light, and our hearts will be heavier for want of her spirit.
She is survived by her husband Theodore, her son Timothy, her daughter Rhonda, ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and seven loving felines.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, Spotsylvania. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
.