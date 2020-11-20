Barbara Anne Chewning
Barbara Anne Chewning of Unionville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin "Sonny" L. Chewning. Barbara is survived by her son, Timmy Chewning; daughter Tammy Cardinal and husband, Dale; brother, Alvin W. Chewning and sisters, Anna Uridel, Gloria Pickrell and Lorrell Williams. Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held with Rev. Terry Green officiating at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Unionville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 20, 2020.