A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
Barbara Fulton Bass
Barbara Fulton Bass, 61, of Stafford, VA, departed this life on September 9, 2021 at Stafford Hospital.
Mrs. Bass is survived by her husband, Leviticus Bass and son, Marcus Bass.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. COVID-19 precautions, wearing a mask and social distancing are required.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 14, 2021.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Sep
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg.
26 Entries
I was sadden to learn of B Bass death. We worked together at the Urban League of the Upstate. She was a true leader and had so much tenacity. I hired her and we shared so much. She taught me to work and fight hard. I pray God strengthens Levi and Marcus.
Elaine Mangrum
September 16, 2021
Mr. Bass, Praying for strength and comfort during this most difficult time.
Jameka Jackson
September 15, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Racquel smith
September 15, 2021
I am sadden to her about Barbara's passing. I have the pleasure of meeting her at a leadership conference. She shared some of her life experiences and knowledge with me. I came away from the encounter with a wealth of information.
Greg Porter
Coworker
September 15, 2021
Rickie Hardy
September 15, 2021
Jeanine Gravette
September 14, 2021
To the Fulton family may you find strength from the Heavens as you lay your loved one to rest, may she RIP. Love Charlene Minus
Charlene Minus
Family
September 14, 2021
I was so saddened to hear of Barbara´s passing. We became acquainted when she moved ed to the Greenville, SC area. Our paths crossed when she worked with the Urban League and I with DSS. She recruited me to volunteer with the Right Step Diversion program which she developed for first time juvenile offenders. After relocating to Virginia, Barbara resided in my home for a few weeks until she acquired a permanent position and would return to Virginia on the weekends. I still don´t know how she did all of that driving. I will remember her as ambitious, direct, down to earth and someone who sincerely cared about people. She will be missed. I send my deepest condolences to Levi and Marcus in this time of loss. May God give you peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Verlinda Moore
Friend
September 14, 2021
Prince William County, JDC
September 14, 2021
My most sincere condolences to you and your family Mr. Bass. You all will be in my prayers. Wishing you and your family a time filled the most support, love and strength.
Pamela Tavares-Romero
Coworker
September 13, 2021
My condolences to the family. May God give you peace and comfort in the mist of your storm. Barbara has fought a good fight, she has won her race and now she can rest with her wings in the blessed arms of God’s. Barbara has heard God say “Well done my good and faithful servant.
Margaret Jackson
Coworker
September 13, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy to the family. Earth Has No Sorrow that Heaven Cannot Heal. Raymond Thelma S Watson
Thelma Watson
Classmate
September 13, 2021
I was shocked and saddened to hear of Barbara's passing. She was truly a force to be reckoned with and a joy to work with! Her presence will be missed immensely. To her family: as the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Leah Nelson
Coworker
September 13, 2021
Levi, You and your family have my deepest condolences. It is my prayer that you find comfort and peace during this very difficult time.
LaShawn D. Gibbs
Coworker
September 13, 2021
Barbara was one of the most beautiful women inside and out. It was a privilege being her friends for many years. We will always treasure her memories. Her men, Levi and Marcus are her prized possessions; nothing else matters. We will miss Barbara dearly and may the love of friends and family carry Levi and Marcus through their grief. We send our love for you to find comfort in the coming days and cherished memories you can forever hold on to.
Larry & Lynda Mitchell
Friend
September 13, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your terrible loss. I hope you find strength and healing in those around you. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Lisa Gray
Coworker
September 13, 2021
May God give you and your family strength during this time of sorrow. My condolences
Caroline Smith
Coworker
September 13, 2021
May you and your family find peace and comfort in your time of need. My sincerest condolences and prayers.
Sandee Rocke
September 13, 2021
Please know that my condolences and prayers are with you and your family during this most difficult time. May the memories you have wrap your family with love. Blessings,
Alethea Witter
Coworker
September 13, 2021
My condolences to the Family
Dennis Delaney
Coworker
September 13, 2021
Condolences to you and your family during this difficult time. God Speed
Toni Aikens
Coworker
September 12, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ebony Matthews
Coworker
September 12, 2021
Ebony Matthews -PWC Molinari
September 12, 2021
I am saddened to hear of Barbara’s passing. We worked together for several years in Greenville SC. Barbara worked hard and was very knowledgeable. I pray God’s comfort for her family and may she rest in His perfect peace.
Jeanne Vernon
Coworker
September 12, 2021
The staff of the Prince William County Department of Social Services send sincere sympathy to the family. We know Levi well and hold him and Marcus close to our hearts. Because Barbara was important to Levi and Marcus, she was important to us. An accomplished woman with great love for her family and friends, she will be missed, remembered and held dear by many.
Courtney Tierney
Coworker
September 11, 2021
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.