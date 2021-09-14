Barbara Fulton Bass



Barbara Fulton Bass, 61, of Stafford, VA, departed this life on September 9, 2021 at Stafford Hospital.



Mrs. Bass is survived by her husband, Leviticus Bass and son, Marcus Bass.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. COVID-19 precautions, wearing a mask and social distancing are required.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 14, 2021.