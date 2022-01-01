A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Jan
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Funeral services provided by:
18 Entries
Malaika, Joao, Adia & Jaji
January 6, 2022
Prayers and my sincerest condolences to the Bates Family. May God give you a peace that surpasses all understanding as you endure this loss.
Jennifer Leigh West
January 3, 2022
Joshua B
January 3, 2022
To the family, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will never forget the times me and Barb had in Same Day Surgery together she was always a joy to work with. A sweet person gone too soon. My Condolences to the Bates and Schmidt family
Sharon Smith
Work
January 3, 2022
Sending Prayers and my sincere condolences to the family and friends i work at MWHC and would walk often walk in from the parking garage and down that long hallway with her we always chatted and would end it by saying have a good day to each other it's so shocking to know that'll never be again may God comfort all concerned and may you Rest In Perfect Peace and Paradise Barb
Sharone Carter-Hudson
Work
January 3, 2022
Glen Lanford
January 2, 2022
Rest In Peace Barb. You are such a sweet angel to Heaven and you were an even sweeter angel on earth So so so sorry you had to leave us . You will be missed by all . Mo
Maureen dobbins ( mo)
January 2, 2022
To Eric, Erin, Sean and the rest of the Bates/Schmidt Family
Words can not say how we feel and how much we want to offer comfort for you all during this difficult transition. Prayers of comfort and healing are being said daily. The memories of her kindness, laughter and fortitude in life will remain, a reminder of the amazing person she was in life.
In her honor, and because of her love of animals, The Preston family has made a donation to the Fredericksburg SPCA. a small token of the impact of her life in our lives.
With deepest sympathy,
The Preston Family ( Tony, Joshua, Katrina, Elijah, Ethan and most of all Sally )
The Preston Family
Friend
January 1, 2022
My condolences to the family I will keep you all in my prayers
Sandra
January 1, 2022
To Eric and Family,
I offer my my deepest sympathy, condolences and prayers to each of you during this bereavement, in the sudden passing of Barbara. May you cherish the beautiful memories of her life.
May God that's all wise and powerful, sustain and keep you in his arms, as his un-conditional love brings peace, comfort and healing to you all.
Deepest sympathy and prayers,
Deacon Jose A. Brown
Jose
December 31, 2021
Nicole & Heather Elardo Frye
December 30, 2021
Sharon and Family, My sincere condolences. May God hold you all in this time of sorrow, and may the beautiful memories of Barbara always make you smile.
Mary Kay Myers
Friend
December 30, 2021
Goodbye is not forever and the end. It just means until we meet again.
Ron Hege
Friend
December 29, 2021
Deb and Don Dickson and family
December 28, 2021
I m sending heartfelt love and condolences to Eric, Erin, and Sean, and family. God bless Barb's sweet soul.
Debbra Dickson Galoni
Friend
December 28, 2021
Barb’s beautiful soul will never be forgotten. Sending peace and love to all her family.
Tracey and Charley Taylor
Friend
December 28, 2021
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.