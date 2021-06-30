Barbara M Herwick



Barbara Mary Kane Herwick — a mother, sister, mentor and teacher who quietly transformed the lives of countless people — passed away peacefully on June 24 at the age of 69.



Barbara was born on May 16, 1952, one of 15 children born to James R. and Mary A. Kane (Noon) of Centralia, PA.



She graduated high school in 1970, and was among the first women to attend La Salle University in Philadelphia, PA.



In 1975, she married Edgar B. Herwick II of Frackville, PA with whom she had four children: Jessica Sara Herwick (Somerville, MA), Edgar B. Herwick III (Somerville, MA), Jared Baney Herwick (Fredericksburg, VA), and Megan Kane Long (Glenn Allen, VA).



The Herwick family moved to Fredericksburg, VA in 1998.



Barbara was a lifelong educator. In PA and VA, she dedicated immeasurable energy to children of special needs, whom she often referred to as "her people" and "the spiritually superior."



An exceptional singer and music arranger, Barbara directed a popular church choir throughout the 1980s and 90s. She found strength and solace in family, prayer, and the ocean.



She is survived by her husband, four adult children and son-in-law Todd Long; 12 siblings and their spouses; dozens of beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 30, 2021.