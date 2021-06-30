Barbara Mary Kane Herwick — a mother, sister, mentor and teacher who quietly transformed the lives of countless people — passed away peacefully on June 24 at the age of 69.
Barbara was born on May 16, 1952, one of 15 children born to James R. and Mary A. Kane (Noon) of Centralia, PA.
She graduated high school in 1970, and was among the first women to attend La Salle University in Philadelphia, PA.
In 1975, she married Edgar B. Herwick II of Frackville, PA with whom she had four children: Jessica Sara Herwick (Somerville, MA), Edgar B. Herwick III (Somerville, MA), Jared Baney Herwick (Fredericksburg, VA), and Megan Kane Long (Glenn Allen, VA).
The Herwick family moved to Fredericksburg, VA in 1998.
Barbara was a lifelong educator. In PA and VA, she dedicated immeasurable energy to children of special needs, whom she often referred to as "her people" and "the spiritually superior."
An exceptional singer and music arranger, Barbara directed a popular church choir throughout the 1980s and 90s. She found strength and solace in family, prayer, and the ocean.
She is survived by her husband, four adult children and son-in-law Todd Long; 12 siblings and their spouses; dozens of beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 30, 2021.
Sister St. Anne, So sorry to hear of the loss of Barbara. I remember her fun loving ways and beautiful smile. Always a joy to be near. May God grant you all peace.
Millie Scarbinsky
Other
July 7, 2021
So sad to hear of the passing of Barb,Heaven has just received another angel ..condolences to all the family..
Jack Debbie Shearn
July 1, 2021
Barb worked for me at NRMS for several years. She was a ray of sunshine for the NRMS community. I can still hear her telling her students "to be a gentleman and scholar". She will be missed but left an impact on every student she met along her path.
Julie Hamlett
June 30, 2021
Straight shot to heaven
Gary Banfield
June 30, 2021
Dear Joe & Sheila,
So sorry for your family´s loss. It´s been many years since HS, but it´s hard to forget Barb´s personality, kindness, and beautiful voice. May she Rest In Peace.
Anne Beierschmitt Parvis
June 29, 2021
Barbara Herwick shared the love of our special people with me in so many ways. She was my saving grace who shared so many things with me. My heart is very broken and she will be missed Dearly