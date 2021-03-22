Barbara Jean Holcombe
Barbara J. Holcombe, 79, of Fredericksburg, peacefully passed on to be with the Lord surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 after a long battle due to complications of COVID. Barbara was born in Washington DC, on June 1, 1941, to the late Robert and Vera Teagle. Barbara was raised in Cabin John, MD, where she began cosmetology school at a young age and started working as a teenage beautician. She married and then moved to Spotsylvania, to raise her family and start her own salon in her home. This allowed her to be home with her children and run her business. Barbara was an "all in" loving mother as she raised her family. She always worked hard to better herself. She got her GED and then graduated from Mary Washington College with a degree in Psychology. Barbara later obtained her Real Estate License and Mortgage Loan Officer License. All along, she was working towards her passion for health and fitness. She became a personal fitness and nutrition trainer to children and adults, claiming the given nickname "Barbzilla", until she retired. Sadly Alzheimer's forced her retirement from a career she loved. Her determination, strength, and tough personality helped her push through the effects of Alzheimer's on her mind and body. Barbara is survived by her sister, Joyce Halle of Sanford Florida; children Harvey R. Holcombe (Kathy), Roxanna L. Snead (George), Donald S. "Donny" Holcombe (wife Sharon), and Harold B. Holcombe, all from the Fredericksburg area; 8 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. A casual celebration of life with family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Braehead Farm, 1130 Tyler Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401, this date was chosen in honor of her upcoming 80th birthday. At Barbara's request, the family will scatter her ashes atop the Blue Ridge Mountains. The family requests donations in Barbara's memory go towards research to fight Alzheimer's. You can donate at the Alzheimer's Association
web site: act.alz.org
(hit DONATE tab). The family's address for donation notification and condolences is 1510 Winchester Street., Fredericksburg, VA 22401.Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 22, 2021.