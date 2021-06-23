Barbara Jordan Snyder
Barbara Jordan Snyder, 69, of Fredericksburg passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at her home.
She retired after 30 years teaching in Fredericksburg City Schools.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Jessi; sons Patrick and Justin; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity of your choice
.
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 23, 2021.