Barbara Jordan Snyder
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Barbara Jordan Snyder

Barbara Jordan Snyder, 69, of Fredericksburg passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at her home.

She retired after 30 years teaching in Fredericksburg City Schools.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Jessi; sons Patrick and Justin; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity of your choice.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 23, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barbara was such a bright light and wonderful person. I loved her laugh and her giggle - it makes me smile just thinking about it. She spoke with such pride about her family. Sending love and light.
Amelia Jurlando
Work
June 28, 2021
I will miss Barbara and her kindness, her energy, and her devotion to the kids.
Amanda Guyton
Other
June 24, 2021
So Sorry for your loss, always in my prayers !
Shannon Bourne
Friend
June 24, 2021
Barbara handled many early eligibility determinations for special education. Her kindness, empathy, and expertise smoothed a difficult process for many families. Saddened for the loss of such a bright light. Our sympathy to you, Bob, Justin, and family.
Tammy Gillie
Work
June 24, 2021
I am heartbroken. Much love to the family.
Karen Szafranski
June 23, 2021
Bob and Justin, my heart goes out to you. Barbara was such a sweet woman who loved you all very much. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Charles Cannon
June 23, 2021
Barbara touched everyone she met with the feathers of her angel wings - when you see feathers, think of Barb.........
Sally
June 23, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the family. Bob, so sorry for your earthly loss!
Hans And Kathy Laub
Other
June 23, 2021
