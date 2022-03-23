Barbara L. Thacker
Barbara L. Thacker, 72, of Spotsylvania County passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 after a long illness. Barbara was a pediatric nurse in the Fredericksburg area for many years. Barbara loved to travel, crocheted, made crafts, and especially loved her pets.
Barbara is survived by her mother, Mable Thacker; sister Diane Heflin and husband Maurice; nephew Kirk Heflin and wife Autumn; and her great nieces, Sarah Kate Heflin and Elizabeth Heflin, all of Spotsylvania. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Thacker.
A visitation will be held at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Road Spotsylvania, VA 22553 on Friday, March 25 at 1PM followed by a chapel service at 2PM. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Memorial Park. Please sign the online guestbook at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 23, 2022.