Barbara L. ThackerBarbara L. Thacker, 72, of Spotsylvania County passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 after a long illness. Barbara was a pediatric nurse in the Fredericksburg area for many years. Barbara loved to travel, crocheted, made crafts, and especially loved her pets.Barbara is survived by her mother, Mable Thacker; sister Diane Heflin and husband Maurice; nephew Kirk Heflin and wife Autumn; and her great nieces, Sarah Kate Heflin and Elizabeth Heflin, all of Spotsylvania. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Thacker.A visitation will be held at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Road Spotsylvania, VA 22553 on Friday, March 25 at 1PM followed by a chapel service at 2PM. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Memorial Park. Please sign the online guestbook at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com