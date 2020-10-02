Menu
Barbara Whiteside
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Barbara Whiteside

Barbara Ann Whiteside of Spotsylvania, Virginia passed away Saturday, September 26th, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born in Washington, D.C., on November 22, 1944 and was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School. She worked for The Haight and Company brokerage firm for several years before beginning her family and moving to the Fredericksburg area. She completed her Associate's Degree in Accounting at Germanna Community College and worked with several CPA firms before becoming Credit Manager for Quarles Petroleum's Corporate Office in Fredericksburg. She retired in 2011. Barbara was a travel enthusiast and enjoyed spending leisure time with family. Her children and grandchildren were the centerpieces of her life.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, R. Allen Whiteside; her brothers, Thomas and Robert Dempsey; her father, Earl Higdon; her Mother, Mary Jane Dempsey; and her second father, James Dempsey.

She is survived by her children Rob Cressman (Sarah) of Chicago, IL; Niki Sanders (Eric) of Christiansburg, VA; Tammi Sullivan (Chris) of Montpelier, VA; her second family Pamela Faulkner (Larry), India Tougne (Dominique), Sophia Kelly (John) and Pierce Whiteside (Cary); grandchildren Brandon, Zachary, Abigail, Gretchen, Molly, Sophie, Theo, Elodie, and Clyde; four great grandchildren; her brothers, James Dempsey (Linda), Donald Dempsey (Jan), David Dempsey (Vicki) and Jack Dempsey (Karen) and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In light of COVID-19, the family will plan a celebration of Barbara's life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations of sympathy be made in memory of Barbara to benefit The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at ipffoundation.org.

Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
