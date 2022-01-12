Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Basil Weakley Jr.
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
131 3rd St
Colonial Beach, VA
Basil Weakley, Jr.

Basil F. Weakley, Jr., 74, of Colonial Beach, VA passed away on December 30, 2021. Born the oldest child of 8 on April 27, 1947 in Fairfax, VA at Home to the late Basil F. Weakley, Sr. and Leila McBride Pumphrey Weakley.

Basil is survived by his children; Michelle Parker and Michael Weakley, Five Grandchildren; Tiffany, Brittany, Michael, Jr., Samantha and Juliana, 3 Great-Grandchildren; Jaxson, Mia and Barrett, 4 Sisters; and a Brother.

Basil is also preceded in death by his beloved Wife of 55 years, Anne Dewey Weakley, a daughter, Karen Lynn; and 2 brothers.

A Memorial Service will take place on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 2pm. At the STORKE FUNERAL HOME-Colonial Beach Chapel. 131 3RD Street. Colonial Beach, VA 22443.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
131 3rd St, Colonial Beach, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.