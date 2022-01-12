Basil Weakley, Jr.Basil F. Weakley, Jr., 74, of Colonial Beach, VA passed away on December 30, 2021. Born the oldest child of 8 on April 27, 1947 in Fairfax, VA at Home to the late Basil F. Weakley, Sr. and Leila McBride Pumphrey Weakley.Basil is survived by his children; Michelle Parker and Michael Weakley, Five Grandchildren; Tiffany, Brittany, Michael, Jr., Samantha and Juliana, 3 Great-Grandchildren; Jaxson, Mia and Barrett, 4 Sisters; and a Brother.Basil is also preceded in death by his beloved Wife of 55 years, Anne Dewey Weakley, a daughter, Karen Lynn; and 2 brothers.A Memorial Service will take place on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 2pm. At the STORKE FUNERAL HOME-Colonial Beach Chapel. 131 3RD Street. Colonial Beach, VA 22443.