Belinda Tierney



Belinda Neuhard Tierney age 62, passed on June 13th. She was the daughter of Preston and Frances Neuhard. The longtime Stafford Virginia resident graduated from the Virginia Commonwealth University with her Master's degree in Social Work and had a successful career helping others with her work in Hospice care. Belinda was a woman of great determination and the love of a challenge, whom ran several half marathons and a sprint triathlon in her fifties. She was a long time Bell Choir member for her church and was always participating in her small group Bible studies. She fulfilled her desire to retire by the beach and loved biking to the beach and kayaking in the marsh behind her Condo in Folly Beach. Belinda also took up playing the Ukulele later in life. She was, in fact, a wondrous woman. Belinda raised two fine sons (Ransom and Nicholas) with her beloved husband of 36 years Al Tierney. She was a long time member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Belinda is survived by her husband Al, brother Michael Neuhard (Jill), sons Ransom and Nicholas (Katie), nephews/niece Christopher (Mary Beth), Ryan and Jennifer Neuhard. She was also blessed with a loving and loved considerable extended family as well. A memorial service will be held at Ebenezer UMC at 161 Embrey Mill Road, Stafford, VA 22554 on Sunday, July 18th at 2:00pm. Donations in lieu of Flowers can be made to Lutheran Hospice, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.



Published by The Free Lance - Star from Jul. 4 to Jul. 11, 2021.