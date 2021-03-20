Benjamin Warren Fletcher



Benjamin Warren Fletcher passed away peacefully on March 9, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.



Ben was born in Spotsylvania, Virginia to the late Benjamin A. Fletcher and Susie A. Washington Fletcher.



He is survived by his wife, Alice M. Williams Fletcher; his daughter, Karen Waters (Marvin); granddaughter, Evangela Brown (George); 2 great grandchildren; brother, Horace Lindsay, Jr. (Cora); sister, Doris "Jean" Minor (John); sisters-in-law, Ladonia Fletcher, Shelva Fletcher, Helen Coleman and Frances Jones.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with the funeral service starting at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 20, 2021.