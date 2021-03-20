A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
Benjamin Warren Fletcher
Benjamin Warren Fletcher passed away peacefully on March 9, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.
Ben was born in Spotsylvania, Virginia to the late Benjamin A. Fletcher and Susie A. Washington Fletcher.
He is survived by his wife, Alice M. Williams Fletcher; his daughter, Karen Waters (Marvin); granddaughter, Evangela Brown (George); 2 great grandchildren; brother, Horace Lindsay, Jr. (Cora); sister, Doris "Jean" Minor (John); sisters-in-law, Ladonia Fletcher, Shelva Fletcher, Helen Coleman and Frances Jones.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with the funeral service starting at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 20, 2021.
Mar
23
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Alice, Karen and Family
Uncle Ben was quite a unique person. He was a very strong will, intelligent, talented and outgoing person. I am sure this led to a fulfilling career and active lifestyle for him. I know he loved his family and wanted us all to do well and excel. He was definitely a leader. He will be missed.
Our prayers and love are with you all. God Bless!
Laird and Peggy Jones
Family
March 23, 2021
We are sending sincere condolences to the Fletcher Family. May God continue to keep you in His care.
Rev. Baron & Deaconess Judy Braswell
March 22, 2021
We, the officers and members of the Military Retirees Club and its Ladies Auxiliary send our deepest regrets and condolences to the family of our dearly departed friend and club member, Benjamin Warren Fletcher. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
In Sympathy, Willie A. Taylor Chairman of the Board, Military Retirees Club
Willie Taylor
Friend
March 22, 2021
I offer my deepest condolences & prayers to the family of Chief Ben Fletcher (Retired) USN & to his daughter Karen, my dear friend.
Fletcher served this country Honorably, as I recall his arrival to USNS Wash DC in the late 60s.
When "The Chief was on board, all was brought to order"~a customary slogan "across the water" (USNS). May he rest in Eternal Peace.
Floretta Machen
March 22, 2021
Sending condolences to the Fletcher family.
Dorothy and George Minor
Family
March 16, 2021
May you rest in eternal peace.
Joyce/Clarance Minor
Family
March 15, 2021
To the Family of Mr. Benjamin Fletcher,
I am sending my condolences to the family and to my classmate Jean in the loss of your brother, father and husband. May memories of your loved one Benny bring peace to your heart and know that God's Love surrounds you. Be Blessed!
Rita Robinson HENRY
Friend
March 14, 2021
You will be missed.
Fredericksburg Consistory 346
Friend
March 12, 2021
To the Family of Mr. Benjamin Fletcher,
As a retired member of the Law Enforcement Community, I wish to express my deepest sympathy, extended condolences and prayers to each of you.
Bennie was a courageous man who believed in what he was doing. His courage, faith and strength enabled his become the first and only African American person to become a candidate for the Office of Sheriff of Spotsylvania County, VA.
Deepest sympathy and prayers,
Deacon Jose A. Brown
Jose Brown
March 11, 2021
