Benjamin Franklin Holladay
Benjamin Franklin Holladay, Sr., 82, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family in Milford, Virginia on Saturday, December 5, 2020. He was born October 14, 1938 in Thornburg to Farley Young Holladay and Emma Lucille Holladay.
Benjamin "Benny" grew up in Spotsylvania on a farm and raised his family there. He owned and operated Holladay Construction Company in Spotsylvania for 43 years. He never truly retired and still came to work almost every day even up to the week before his passing. Growing up Benny worked on the farm and developed a love for working on equipment and machines. Nothing pleased him more than operating heavy equipment. He developed the Holladay Cable Plow, which was sold internationally, and is still in use today. He worked as a mechanic for the Chevrolet car dealership in Fredericksburg before starting the construction business. Benny enjoyed driving for hours on end across country and took his grandchildren on many road trips, which they lovingly call the drive by vacation.
Benny is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ida Ruth Holladay; sons Benjamin F. Holladay, Jr. (Debbie), Gary Y. Holladay (Pam), Robert W. Holladay (Ellen), and William G. Holladay (Susan); daughter Catherine P. Eggers (Tim); nine grandchildren Jennifer Litchfield, Jessica Stambaugh, Jared Holladay, Jillian Catlett, Hunter Jones, Katelyn Sheets, Tyler Holladay, Amber Holladay, and Garrett Holladay; brother Farley Holladay (Margaret Ann); sister Frances Pulliam; eight great-grandchildren Whitney, Ashley, Lydia, Benjamin Foster, Oliver, Emma, Nora and Benjamin Rumsey.
Benny was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers William Taverner Holladay, Thomas Holladay, David Holladay, and John Holladay.
Due to COVID-19 the funeral is by invitation only, being held at 10:30 am on Friday, December 11 at Covenant Funeral Home, Fredericksburg. A private graveside service to follow. You can view the livestream service online at the funeral home website.
Pallbearers will be Jared Holladay, Tyler Holladay, Patrick Stambaugh, Lane Catlett, Tim Sheets and Abe Babik.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 9, 2020.