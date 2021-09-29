Menu
Benny Vento Jr.
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy
King George, VA
Benny Vento, Jr.

Benny James Vento, Jr., 74, of King George, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, September 26, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Sunday, September 14, 1947 in Glen Jean, West Virginia to the late Benny James Vento, Sr. and Edith Alma Kintsler Vento.

Benny retired from NSWC Dahlgren after 50 years of service. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and he enjoyed cooking meals and spending time with his family and friends. He was also a member of Colonial Beach Masonic Lodge.

Benny is survived by his wife of 22 ½ years, Penny Vento; a daughter, Andi Vento Ericson; a son-in-law Thor Ericson; two granddaughters Hailey and Kate Ericson; and a lifelong friend Alex Marano.

The family will hold a celebration of Benny's Life on October 9 at China Garden.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Mary Washington Hospice, 2300, Fall Hill Ave. Suite 401, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Andi, I was very sorry to hear about your father´s passing. I hope you and your family find some peace during this difficult time. Take care of each other.
Lisa Molder (Minter)
Friend
September 29, 2021
