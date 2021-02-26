To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Aunt Breece! I will love and miss you forever! The memories of you being there at our family functions. My graduation. You were the first one I noticed and I walked over to you and your smile I will never forget. My moms 60th birthday party. Long after my parents split. Your presence along with Uncle Carl's and Aunt Gwennies when my mother was dying just made me want to cry. I thought to myself, now that's family. Rip my lovely, always beautiful Aunt.
Martha Poochie Lewis
Family
March 2, 2021
Your mother's smile was beautiful and her laugh was contagious. Breece was a great lady and we will truly miss her. Please know that our prayers are with you and your family during this time.
Todd and Sonya McIver
February 15, 2021
Rhonda, on behalf of the Guydon family, please know that we extend our deepest sympathy on the loss of your mom. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Steve, and the family. May your memories and thoughts of her beautiful soul, spirit, and smile give you lasting moments of peace and comfort. May God bless your mom's eternal soul and may she rest in eternal peace. Edsel Guydon & Family
Edsel Guydon
Friend
February 15, 2021
Auntie's beautiful smile and positive spirit could really warm the heart .
Hazel Lewis
Family
February 14, 2021
Truly a beautiful and heart warming memorial video, with love your Aunt Mattie
Mattie White
Family
February 14, 2021
The Clark and River's Family have my deepest condolences and prayer for the Sunset of Matriach Berith N. Rivers. May the Almighty give her entire family, friends, and love ones the strength, peace, and serenity as her memories lives on in everyone that graced her presence in life!
James Jackson
Family
February 13, 2021
What a beautiful tribute to a wonderful person. Cousin Breece was a beautiful person inside and out, and I will always remember her kind words, her jokes and the laughter she would bring anytime she was around. May the Lord’s peace, comfort and be with you all during this most difficult time. We love you all so much... ~Jay, Trina, Noah, Yisrael, Jonah and Tziyon
Trina Morris
Family
February 13, 2021
Cousin Breece will surely be missed! From her big bright smile to her kind, loving and fun spirit. We shared some good laughs with her over the years. She was a special person. Continue to rest in Heavenly peace! Prayers of strength and comfort to the family!!
Chakea Jackson
Family
February 13, 2021
You have our sincere heart felt condolences to you & your family. Your mother was such a Beautiful lady both inside & out. You & your family Be Blessed with such wonderful memories. Remembering seeing your mom on Franklin Ave. sitting in the front yard under the tree at Ms. Sis house on them beautiful sunny Sat. In the summer time. May she rest in heavenly peace ❤
Tanga Orlina - Luck
Neighbor
February 13, 2021
Dont even know what to say, Breece was an incredible Woman, anytime you saw/ran into Her, She was smiling away I had the pleasure of working with Breece @ The Eye Institute for 8 years. Im happy that She was able to retire & be with her family before being called home!! Til We meet again Breece.....God please watch over & guide this family as they go through this most difficult time ❤
Donna Flad
Coworker
February 13, 2021
Martha Lewis
Family
February 12, 2021
Martha "Poochie Lewis
Family
February 12, 2021
Aunt Breece. Boy was I sad to learn of your passing. That smile. That laugh. When I was a little girl attending any one of the many summer cookouts that we had particularly at grandmom Ellas. I used to always look for you and I would smile thinking of how beautiful you were. You always enjoyed yourself and you always put a smile on my face. In short, your presence made my heart glad. When I saw you in our backyard at my graduation party I remember thinking, "Yeah! She's here." I would go straight to your table as always happy to see.my favorite and beautiful Aunt. I will always love you and my cousins Tory and Rhonda both of whom you did a great job in raising. Two wonderfully accomplished women of God. You brought us all joy. Memories. Laughter. Talks and Tears as we grieve your loss. The mighty and splendid Aunt Breece! Rip. You will surely be missed. Forever Yours,
The Lewis Family.
Scotty, Poochie, Hank, Leslie. Lisa
Marth Lewis
Family
February 12, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Deborah Smith
Family
February 12, 2021
You will truly be missed. Your heart was as big as your smile. Rest my sistah. Rest in Eternal Peace❤
Corrine Cole
Coworker
February 12, 2021
RIHP Dear Cousin. Extending our heartfelt sympathy to Rhonda, Tori and families and Gwennie and Shirley. Breece was one of the sweetest people that I have ever known and will truly be missed by me and my family. We pray that God will comfort you and that sweet memories that you shared with Breece will forever remain in your heart. Love You All!!
Patsy Conliffe
Family
February 12, 2021
Nanny!!!! You are definitely going to be missed! That smile and laughter that you bring into any room is forever going to be missed. You fought a long fight! I thank you for your words of wisdom over the years and for loving Amyah and I. Thank you for cheering me on during my journey- I really needed that! We love you and will miss you!
Love Always- Dominique, Amyah, Jazzlyn and Lyric
Dominique Bumbrey
Family
February 12, 2021
My Condolences to the Rivers Family from The Jackson Family...
Frederick Jackson
Family
February 12, 2021
Going to miss your laugh and smile. Always happy to see you when you came over to sit on the porch an sit with nanny. Make sure you hug my grandmom for me. ❤❤Now y'all are together again. Love you
Kimberly Young
Family
February 12, 2021
I only meet you a few times but you were so sweet and such a nice lady. May you Rest In Peace.
Martha Hunt
Friend
February 12, 2021
Such a beautiful video tribute. We continue to lift up prayers for your family during this time of grief.
Emmico McCarty
Friend
February 12, 2021
That wonderful smile, that beautiful personality will always be remembered. RIP CUZ.
Frederick Lewis
Family
February 12, 2021
Berith had a charismatic personality that inspired love and devotion in others. She loved her family, friends, and all humanity. She was a loyal and enthusiastic member of the VAJCH "Kinfolk" Family Organization. Her energy and infectious laughter will be greatly missed by everyone. RIP!
David and Mallory Lee
Family
February 12, 2021
Berith is the beloved mother of my cherished friend Rhonda Clark. Rhonda and I instantly connected when I began working with her in 2008, and we remain close friends through retirement, and will stay friends always. I had the honor of meeting and socializing with Berith at various family social events Rhonda and Steve included us in. I found her to be genuinely warm, loving and dedicated to our heavenly Father. Her family's heart-felt memorials radiate the warmth that only bestowed unconditional love can procure. I am so grateful I had multiple opportunities to experience beautiful Berith, and can attest that the apple didn't fall far from the tree with her incomparable daughter Rhonda. I'm confident Berith's family will feel her with them until they meet again in heaven.
Jennie Reikowsky
Friend
February 12, 2021
Rhonda, my thoughts and prayers are with you, Vickie, your family. May God continue to comfort you all. Your mother sounds like she was full of life and really enjoyed life to the fullest. I noticed that big broad smile in her picture! I know she will be missed.
Angela Jones
Friend
February 12, 2021
I'm really going to miss Berith. We had so many good times together and she made coming to work easier with her morning greetings. She was the nicest person and always had us going somewhere on the weekends. May she rest in heaven forever.
Denise Jackson
Friend
February 12, 2021
On behalf of the Duvall family! Please accept our deepest sympathy on the loss of your mom. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. Thinking of you and wishing you moments of peace and comfort as you remember your mom. Liz Duvall & Family
Liz Duvall
Friend
February 12, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
teresa Henderson
Family
February 12, 2021
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.