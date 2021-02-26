Aunt Breece. Boy was I sad to learn of your passing. That smile. That laugh. When I was a little girl attending any one of the many summer cookouts that we had particularly at grandmom Ellas. I used to always look for you and I would smile thinking of how beautiful you were. You always enjoyed yourself and you always put a smile on my face. In short, your presence made my heart glad. When I saw you in our backyard at my graduation party I remember thinking, "Yeah! She's here." I would go straight to your table as always happy to see.my favorite and beautiful Aunt. I will always love you and my cousins Tory and Rhonda both of whom you did a great job in raising. Two wonderfully accomplished women of God. You brought us all joy. Memories. Laughter. Talks and Tears as we grieve your loss. The mighty and splendid Aunt Breece! Rip. You will surely be missed.

Forever Yours,



The Lewis Family.



Scotty, Poochie, Hank, Leslie. Lisa





Marth Lewis Family February 12, 2021