Bernard Grossman
Bernard Grossman, 92, of Spotsylvania, passed away on May 20, 2021.
Bernie was born July 9, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York to Herman and Anna Grossman. He was raised with his brother, Jay, and his sister, Lee, in Brooklyn. After graduating from Long Beach High School in New York, Bernie then attended Tulane before enlisting in the Marines. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton when he was accepted into the Naval Academy. He attended prep school, then went on to graduate from the Naval Academy near the top of his class. Bernie achieved his degree in Electrical Engineering, and entered into the Air Force, a privilege granted to the top graduates. After about six years he left the military honorably. He worked for GE before returning to the government for a long career as an engineer.
He married Laura (Johnson) Grossman before retiring. They were funny and very happy together for more than 25 years. Bernie had been living and working in Alexandria, but after they married he joined her in Bethesda. After they both retired, they moved to Fawn Lake in Spotsylvania, Virginia.
Bernie was preceded in death by his wife, Laura, his son, Curtiss, and his sister, Lee.
He will be dearly missed by his brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Harriet Grossman, and his children, Lynn & Michael, and Deborah & Katherine, and his grandchildren, Catherine, Glen, Nicolas, Gregory, and Zachary, and the many whose lives were enhanced by his very presence.
A private interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made in Bernie's honor to the charity of your choice
Condolences may be shared with his family online at foundandsons.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 27, 2021.