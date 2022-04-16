Bernard Moses
Bernard Marion Moses (Mo), Fredericksburg, VA, was born on April 12, 1937 and died on April 8, 2022. The third child of Marion and Hazel Moses, he was raised in Alexandria on a working farm. He married Betty Ann Steele on February 10, 1955 and, though they were teenagers, they remained married until her death, 64 years later. Mo is survived by 2 children, Bernie (Justine) and Sherry Troutman (Rick), 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. His daughter Vonnie Hinkle (Ken) and great-grandson Daniel preceded him in death.
Mo will be missed but his example of how to live, love his family, be of service to God and his community will live on. We miss him but rejoice of his eternal life.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 23 at 11:00 AM at Stafford Crossing Community Church, 1420 Forbes Street, Fredericksburg, VA.
In Lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial donations be made to Stafford Crossing Community Church or to the charity of your choice
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 16, 2022.