Bernard Joseph Reilly
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Bernard Joseph Reilly

Bernard Joseph Reilly, 95, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away peacefully on March 7, 2021, following a brief illness. Born February 13, 1926 in Rockville Centre, New York, Bernard was the son of Bernard and Helen Reilly and eldest of his six siblings.

Barney, as he was known, was a graduate of Stony Brook Prep High School and Adelphi University. An accomplished athlete from a very young age, he was awarded best all-around athlete in his senior year of high school. Upon his graduation from Stony Brook Prep, Barney was drafted into the United States Army Airforce during World War II. Barney often remarked of how enormously proud he was to be a veteran.

Barney's love of people and easy-going personality drew him to a career in retail where he worked for several different companies over a long career. He also had a love for horse racing The highlight of many summers for Barney was his August trip to Saratoga Springs, NY when he got to enjoy time with family and days at the track watching his beloved horses.

Barney was a devoted husband and father. He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Dagmar, and son, Joe. Barney is survived by his stepdaughters Karen Mendelsohn (Paul) of Steamboat Springs, CO, and Bridget Kelly of Pittsford, NY. Barney is also survived by his sisters Ann Jennings of Saratoga Springs, NY, Agnes Breidenbach of Springfield, VA and brother Edward Reilly (Jill) of Oceanside, NY. Barney is also survived by his two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank everyone at Paramount Senior Living in Fredericksburg, VA for all the wonderful care they provided, during this past challenging year.

Services will be held at a later date at Mullins Thompson Funeral Service in Fredericksburg, when we will celebrate Barny's well lived life.

Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 14, 2021.
I miss our phone visits, your wonderful sense of humor during a difficult time for us both. Covid prevented visits, but my phone was always near by. You were the wind beneath my wings, and I´m forever grateful. Love, Karen
Karen Mendelsohn
Family
March 9, 2022
You are in my thoughts every day Barney. This was such a challenging year, and yet you saw the promise of things to come. You were so brave, and you stayed the course. Your large and wonderful family love you, and your many friends and acquaintances hold you in the highest honor for the kind, funny, sweet fellow you are. I thank you for being my touchstone this year. And, dear Barney, every week when my New Yorker arrives, I will think of you. I love you very much, and I am grateful I shared this time with you. Paul and I wish you God Speed.
Karen Mendelsohn
March 15, 2021
