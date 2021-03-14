Bernard Joseph Reilly
Bernard Joseph Reilly, 95, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away peacefully on March 7, 2021, following a brief illness. Born February 13, 1926 in Rockville Centre, New York, Bernard was the son of Bernard and Helen Reilly and eldest of his six siblings.
Barney, as he was known, was a graduate of Stony Brook Prep High School and Adelphi University. An accomplished athlete from a very young age, he was awarded best all-around athlete in his senior year of high school. Upon his graduation from Stony Brook Prep, Barney was drafted into the United States Army Airforce during World War II. Barney often remarked of how enormously proud he was to be a veteran.
Barney's love of people and easy-going personality drew him to a career in retail where he worked for several different companies over a long career. He also had a love for horse racing The highlight of many summers for Barney was his August trip to Saratoga Springs, NY when he got to enjoy time with family and days at the track watching his beloved horses.
Barney was a devoted husband and father. He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Dagmar, and son, Joe. Barney is survived by his stepdaughters Karen Mendelsohn (Paul) of Steamboat Springs, CO, and Bridget Kelly of Pittsford, NY. Barney is also survived by his sisters Ann Jennings of Saratoga Springs, NY, Agnes Breidenbach of Springfield, VA and brother Edward Reilly (Jill) of Oceanside, NY. Barney is also survived by his two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank everyone at Paramount Senior Living in Fredericksburg, VA for all the wonderful care they provided, during this past challenging year.
Services will be held at a later date at Mullins Thompson Funeral Service in Fredericksburg, when we will celebrate Barny's well lived life.
Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 14, 2021.