You are in my thoughts every day Barney. This was such a challenging year, and yet you saw the promise of things to come. You were so brave, and you stayed the course. Your large and wonderful family love you, and your many friends and acquaintances hold you in the highest honor for the kind, funny, sweet fellow you are. I thank you for being my touchstone this year. And, dear Barney, every week when my New Yorker arrives, I will think of you. I love you very much, and I am grateful I shared this time with you. Paul and I wish you God Speed.

Karen Mendelsohn March 15, 2021