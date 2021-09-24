Menu
Bernard F. Storck
Captain Bernard F. Storck USN RETIRED

Captain Bernard F. Storck USN RETIRED, beloved husband of Margaret Mary Storck (deceased) and now Jo Marie Cox, sailed from this world on September 20, 2021. He was the father of Carolyn Marie McNeill (Tom) and Michael William Storck (Janelle). He is survived by one brother, Ed Franklin Storck, and 3 wonderful grandchildren he adored, Taylor, Katie and Eli.

Captain Storck entered the Navy in 1950 as an enlisted man. He was selected for admission to the Naval Academy on a Fleet Appointment and graduated from the Naval Academy in 1954. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, CA, where he earned his Master's Degree in Management in 1969. Other tours of duty included service on guided missile cruisers and destroyers. He also served as the 19th Company Officer at the U.S. Naval Academy before being selected as an Engineering Duty Officer. As an Engineering Duty officer he served as the planning and production officer at the New York Naval Shipyard, Repair Officer on the USS Vulcan, Commanding Officer of the Amphibious Maintenance Support Unit and the Design and Maintenance section of the Naval Sea System Command, which was tasked with the design of the Aegis Missile System. He proudly served on the Board of Inspection and Survey under Vice Admiral John Bulkeley.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, 4801 Jefferson David Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at noon on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Rd, Fairfax, VA 22032.

Online guest book and live stream is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 24, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
