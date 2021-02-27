Menu
Berta M. Martin
Berta M. Martin, 83, of Fredericksburg went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.

Berta was a devout Christian with Living Word Fellowship Church. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survivors include her son, Kenneth U. Martin; grandchildren Roxanne Rogers, and Chad Taylor; four great-grandchildren; and her daughter-in-laws, Marlene Martin and Rhonda Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth M. Martin; and sons Peter R. Martin and Richard V. Martin.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Living Word Fellowship Church, 1500 Stafford Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 27, 2021.
