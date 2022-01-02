Bettie Jo Lake
Bettie Jo Lake, 86, of Stafford County passed away on December 17, 2021, at Stafford County Hospital from complications related to COVID.
Bettie Jo was the oldest daughter born on July 12, 1935, to Joseph and Mary Gertrude Quick in Lewisburg, WV. Following graduation from Gauley Bridge High School in Gauley Bridge, WV she settled in Washington DC to start her career. While working in DC, she met her husband Billy Ray Lake who was a young Marine stationed at Quantico. During their marriage, Bettie Jo gave up many great jobs to follow her husband's military career until he retired.
After more than 44 years as a civil service employee, Bettie Jo retired and started to enjoy life by traveling with relatives and friends from Stafford Senior Citizens Group. Some of her trips included visiting China, New England, she also went on several cruses to Alaska and even road a paddleboat down the Mississippi River. Bettie Jo was an active participant with Stafford County Senior Citizens which included helping to provide food to other seniors and making ceramics which was a passion of hers. She also was a member of the Quantico Chapter of the Eastern Star where she held many different offices.
Survivors include her sons, Billy Joe Lake of Stafford and Bobby Ray Lake (wife Lynette Lake) of Manassas; grandchildren Jonathan Lake, (partner Jammie Bennett) Fort. Mill, SC, Danielle Lake Walton (husband Ryan Walton), Mint Hill, NC, and Hunter Lake, Charlotte, NC; as well as great-granddaughters Kaleanah Lake and Kinsley Walton. Her sister Margaret Jean Barnhill (husband Ronnie Barnhill) of Glenville, GA is her only surviving sibling and they were best friends and confidant. They talked and texted daily where they shared pictures and movies of their loved children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and gardening. Bettie Jo was preceded in death by her parents; her middle sister, Eleanor Quick Kettle; and her two youngest sons Brian Jeffery Lake and Barry Edward Lake who are both buried with their dad at Arlington National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, January 3, at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford located at 1310 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, at the funeral home. Interment will take place later at Arlington National Cemetery.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 2, 2022.