Betty France Battaile



Betty France Battaile, age 85, of Montross, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2022. She was born on August 10, 1936 in Richmond County, VA. Betty was a retired Social Worker for Westmoreland County Department of Social Services and a member of Ephesus Christian Church.



Betty is survived by her daughter, Anne Bayne Garner (Jay); two nieces, Mary Scott Coffey and Rebecca France; sister-in-law, Myrtle Lee France; and two grandchildren, Chloe Garner and Mary Frances Garner;



Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Berlie Monroe France and Elsie Marie Marks; her brother, William "Billy" France; and her husband, Benjamin Larkin Battaile III.



The family wishes to thank Terry Hinson, Denise Baxter, Christine Fogg, Pat Dorsey, Latesha Lucas, and Hamya Kelly for their loving care



A funeral service will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Ephesus Christian Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Ephesus Christian Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ephesus Christian Church, 13850 Newland Road Warsaw, VA 22572 c/o Robin Mitchell.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 9, 2022.