Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty France Battaile
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Welch Funeral Home Montross Chapel
17546 Kings Hwy
Montross, VA
Betty France Battaile

Betty France Battaile, age 85, of Montross, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2022. She was born on August 10, 1936 in Richmond County, VA. Betty was a retired Social Worker for Westmoreland County Department of Social Services and a member of Ephesus Christian Church.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Anne Bayne Garner (Jay); two nieces, Mary Scott Coffey and Rebecca France; sister-in-law, Myrtle Lee France; and two grandchildren, Chloe Garner and Mary Frances Garner;

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Berlie Monroe France and Elsie Marie Marks; her brother, William "Billy" France; and her husband, Benjamin Larkin Battaile III.

The family wishes to thank Terry Hinson, Denise Baxter, Christine Fogg, Pat Dorsey, Latesha Lucas, and Hamya Kelly for their loving care

A funeral service will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Ephesus Christian Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Ephesus Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ephesus Christian Church, 13850 Newland Road Warsaw, VA 22572 c/o Robin Mitchell.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Ephesus Christian Church
VA
Jan
9
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Ephesus Christian Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Welch Funeral Home Montross Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Welch Funeral Home Montross Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.