Betty Jean Embrey
Betty Jean Embrey, 85, of Stafford passed away on February 25, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.

Betty was a devoted member of Ramoth Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Buttgen (Lou); grandchildren Alan Hatmaker, Nicole Embrey, and Courtney Embrey; eight siblings; and daughter-in-law Patricia Lutinski.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eppa Embrey; son Herbert Embrey; and brother Eugene Wood.

A service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 13 at Ramoth Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Ramoth Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ramoth Baptist Church, 478 Ramoth Church Rd., Stafford, VA 22554.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Ramoth Baptist Church
VA
Mar
13
Service
12:00p.m.
Ramoth Baptist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ms. Embrey was a wonderful person. May she Rest In Peace and give comfort to those who she left on this earth.
Kim west
March 10, 2021
