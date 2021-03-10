Betty Jean Embrey
Betty Jean Embrey, 85, of Stafford passed away on February 25, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.
Betty was a devoted member of Ramoth Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Buttgen (Lou); grandchildren Alan Hatmaker, Nicole Embrey, and Courtney Embrey; eight siblings; and daughter-in-law Patricia Lutinski.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eppa Embrey; son Herbert Embrey; and brother Eugene Wood.
A service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 13 at Ramoth Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Ramoth Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ramoth Baptist Church, 478 Ramoth Church Rd., Stafford, VA 22554.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 10, 2021.