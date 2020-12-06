Betty Nash
Betty Spicer Nash, 91, passed away November 30, 2020. She was born and raised in Fredericksburg.
Betty will be fondly remembered as a nurturing and loving wife, mother and stepmother. She was incredibly strong with a great sense of humor. Betty was a great friend and a musical inspiration to many.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Nash; two daughters, Patricia Green Budwig and her husband, Jerry Lee Budwig, Jr., and Betsy Green Hille, and her husband, Rodger Hille; a granddaughter, Marion Storm Budwig; five stepdaughters; and a stepson.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg VA 22401.
Online condolences may be shared with her family at foundandsons.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 6, 2020.