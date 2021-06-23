Betty Marshall Turnley
Betty Marshall Turnley passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Born on December 24, 1933. Betty was a lifelong member of Goshen Baptist Church and the Spotsylvania Women's Club. Betty was well known for her numerous volunteer work at blood drives, collection and silent auction drives for Angel Tree, shoes for children, food and gifts for the needy at Christmas. Betty was presented the 2012 Governor Spotswood award for all of her continuous generosity of her time and contributions.
Betty is survived by her sons, Robert J. Turnley and Greg Turnley (MaryJane); sisters Florence Rodgers (Leroy) of Spotsylvania, Alice McGraw and Mary; brother Clarence Marshall; numerous nieces and nephews; and her friend Wade Hairfield. Betty leaves behind her beloved cat, Millie. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert J. Turnley; her parents; brothers Alex Marshall and William Marshall.
A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25 at Covenant Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Goshen Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the SPCA.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 23, 2021.