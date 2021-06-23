Menu
The Free Lance - Star
Betty Marshall Turnley
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Betty Marshall Turnley

Betty Marshall Turnley passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Born on December 24, 1933. Betty was a lifelong member of Goshen Baptist Church and the Spotsylvania Women's Club. Betty was well known for her numerous volunteer work at blood drives, collection and silent auction drives for Angel Tree, shoes for children, food and gifts for the needy at Christmas. Betty was presented the 2012 Governor Spotswood award for all of her continuous generosity of her time and contributions.

Betty is survived by her sons, Robert J. Turnley and Greg Turnley (MaryJane); sisters Florence Rodgers (Leroy) of Spotsylvania, Alice McGraw and Mary; brother Clarence Marshall; numerous nieces and nephews; and her friend Wade Hairfield. Betty leaves behind her beloved cat, Millie. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert J. Turnley; her parents; brothers Alex Marshall and William Marshall.

A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25 at Covenant Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Goshen Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the SPCA.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Jun
25
Service
1:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Covenant Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Betty, a good woman who has gone to a better place. Rest in peace. Betty and I spent many hours together riding to the Woman's Club meetings. Condolences to Robert, Greg and all her family.
Cindy Vollmer Thomas
Other
June 23, 2021
