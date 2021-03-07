Betty D. Williams



Betty Dandridge Williams, 83, of Spotsylvania, VA, passed away on March 2, 2021 at her home.



She was known to many as "Miss Boo", "Momma Boo" or just "Boo". She was married to the late George Franklin Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Allison Covington (David I); two grandchildren, David Covington II and Bria Covington.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 10th at 9 AM followed by the funeral service at 10 AM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 7, 2021.