A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
Betty D. Williams
Betty Dandridge Williams, 83, of Spotsylvania, VA, passed away on March 2, 2021 at her home.
She was known to many as "Miss Boo", "Momma Boo" or just "Boo". She was married to the late George Franklin Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Allison Covington (David I); two grandchildren, David Covington II and Bria Covington.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 10th at 9 AM followed by the funeral service at 10 AM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 7, 2021.
Mar
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Mar
10
Interment
1:00p.m.
Quantico National Cemetery
VA
Allison & Family, We have such loving memories of your Mom and the entire Dandridge family. We are quite saddened not to be with you during this difficult time. We pray that God will grant you strength as you must now carry your Mother in your heart. Your Mom always reminded me of your dear grandmother, sweet and loving ladies. Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not to your own understanding, but in all ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths.
Joseph & Brenda Brown
Friend
March 11, 2021
Allison and Family, We are praying for your strength during this time. We loved Ms. Boo and we will cherish the wonderful memories we had with her! We love y’all!!
Gerald & Candace Jackson
Family
March 11, 2021
May the God given gift to MS. Betty Dandrige Williams, mama boo, be the joy of our cherished memories.
Gregory Covington
Family
March 11, 2021
Love, prayers and condolences to all of Boo’s family and dear friends. She was a loving relative and friend.
Morris D. & Norma J. King
Family
March 10, 2021
Please know your Indianapolis Family Loves You very much and we are hear for you
Anthony & Angela Smith
March 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss of your love one.
Jessie Hendricks
Family
March 10, 2021
May God be with you, Mom Boo until we meet again! Dearly loved & Sadly missed!
Darryl Covington
Family
March 10, 2021
Allison, you and your family are in our hearts and prayers. Our condolences on the passing of your mother “Ms. Boo”. She will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Janes and Paula Wise
Friend
March 10, 2021
Allison, Now that the sun has seemed to set on one so very dear, please know that your Mom, who lived so well remains forever near. The sunlight of her spirit will forever shine brightly. May God continue to comfort and strengthen you and your family.
Cheyenne Richardson
March 9, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Vanessa King Malone
Family
March 9, 2021
GOD BLESS YOUR FAMILY
Iris Keeve
Friend
March 8, 2021
Allison,
Boo meant the world to all of us. My deepest condolences.
Jared
Jared
Friend
March 8, 2021
Our prayers and love are with you all in this time of sorry. Scott, Ernestine, Brandon, Nicholas Barnett
Ernestine Barnett
March 8, 2021
Prayers of comfort and strength as you go through this life changing event may you Rest In Perfect Peace and Paradise Boo
Sharone Hudson
March 8, 2021
Natasha Cannedy
Friend
March 7, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Tim DANDRIDGE
Family
March 7, 2021
I’m so sorry to hear of the passing of your mother Allison. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Karen Holmes
Friend
March 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family Allison in the loss of your mother. Your mother was a beautiful sweet person.
Brigitte Harris Howard
March 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our deepest sympathy.
Carolyn Payton and family
March 5, 2021
Such an beautiful person inside and outside, never an dull moment with you. You could always keep those around you smiling an laughing!! You meant so much to so many people now it's your time. God couldn't wait any longer He needed you more and it makes me feel better to know your in such an better place now!! No more pain no more suffering no more of this crucial world!! Time to Rest, continue to watch over us our beautiful angel!! Its never goodbye but see yo later Ma boo, till we meet again, me n mine love u!!
Sheena Covington
Family
March 5, 2021
Sorry for the passing of your mother
Mildred Grant
Friend
March 4, 2021
Our condolences to the family. Will miss Ms. Boo. Frank and Paulette Hawthorne
Deborah Hawthorne
Friend
March 4, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of the passing of Betty. Prayers and Blessings to her family.
Carolyn Sample
Friend
March 3, 2021
