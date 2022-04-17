Beverley Diane Rawlette Snell



74, of Montross, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. She was raised in King George and graduated from King George High School, class of 1967. Diane was a secretary for several contractors at NSWC-Dahlgren during her working years.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Jeter "J.B." Rawlette and Marjorie "Tootie" Hopkins Robinson; siblings, Shirley Rawlette, Eddie Rawlette, Little Toney and Joey Toney, as well as the first love of her life and the father of her children, Bill Snell.



Diane is survived by her daughters, Pam Scates (Kenny) of Montross and Jessica Pruitt (Steve) of Williamsburg; granddaughter, Megan Pruitt; sisters, Sue Thomas, Ginger Timmons and Petie Gallacher; and the second love of her life, Steve Sheridan of Indiana.



The family would like to express a special thank you to Hospice of Virginia and Mary Washington Hospice who took such great care of Diane, and to Glynnis Nestlerode, who took care of Diane since August which allowed them to form a close mother-daughter bond.



Per Diane's request, the burial will be held privately at a later date.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 17, 2022.