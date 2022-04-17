Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beverley Diane Rawlette Snell
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Welch Funeral Home Montross Chapel
17546 Kings Hwy
Montross, VA
Beverley Diane Rawlette Snell

74, of Montross, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. She was raised in King George and graduated from King George High School, class of 1967. Diane was a secretary for several contractors at NSWC-Dahlgren during her working years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jeter "J.B." Rawlette and Marjorie "Tootie" Hopkins Robinson; siblings, Shirley Rawlette, Eddie Rawlette, Little Toney and Joey Toney, as well as the first love of her life and the father of her children, Bill Snell.

Diane is survived by her daughters, Pam Scates (Kenny) of Montross and Jessica Pruitt (Steve) of Williamsburg; granddaughter, Megan Pruitt; sisters, Sue Thomas, Ginger Timmons and Petie Gallacher; and the second love of her life, Steve Sheridan of Indiana.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Hospice of Virginia and Mary Washington Hospice who took such great care of Diane, and to Glynnis Nestlerode, who took care of Diane since August which allowed them to form a close mother-daughter bond.

Per Diane's request, the burial will be held privately at a later date.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Welch Funeral Home Montross Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Welch Funeral Home Montross Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.