Beverly Patton



Beverly Franklin Patton, 94, entered heaven peacefully, surrounded by his family at home on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020. He lived a life of service to his family, community, and also to his country in WWII. He was the founder of Patton's Garage in White Oak. The twinkle in his eyes was especially evident when he was working on the water or outdoors. He will be dearly missed by his wife of nearly 70 years, Hazel Patton; his children, Darleen Howell, Darnell Paul (Kenny), Diane Cotten, Alan Patton (Beverly), Sam Patton (Danelle); 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and sister Lucille Limerick. He was preceded in death by granddaughter Caytlin Patton, sister Katherine Loughridge, and brother William Patton.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 7, 2020.