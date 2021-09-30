Menu
Beverly Earle Swift Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Beverly Earle Swift, Sr.

Beverly Earle Swift, Sr., 76, of Bowling Green passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was the son of Earle and Iva Davis Swift.

Beverly lived on a farm in Spotsylvania, Belmont, VA and went to Spotsylvania High School. While in Spotsylvania, he drove a school bus for 3 years. He drove a truck for over 53 years and was the owner and operator of "B. & S. Leasing" for over 35 years. He had 53 years perfect driving history. Beverly belonged to the Moose since 1976, Lodge 1655, and the Eagles since 2014, Aerie 4123.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra Wilson Swift; his children, Earle Swift Jr. (Lori) and Margaret S. Quinn (Scott); grandchildren Danielle Swift, Ivan Quinn, Sarah Jane Lane, Joseph Lane, and Madison Reed; and great-grandchildren Jonathan Lane, Airabella Lookhoff, and Lily Conklin. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Reginald E. Swift and Williams B. Swift.

He will be missed more than words can say.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in Beverly's name.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Oct
1
Service
1:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Covenant Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers and hugs go out to you snd our family. Remembering growing up hanging at the house
Jennifer Dawn Tompkins (thacker)
Family
October 2, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family at your time. We were neighbors on Early Street many years ago. May God be with you and the family and guide you through the next weeks. Prayers of comfort be with each of you.
John and Donna Pennington
Other
October 1, 2021
