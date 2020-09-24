Billy Kennedy On an early Autumn morning, Billy David Kennedy passed from this life (to the Light of the next) due to complications from pneumonia. He lived a long (and good) life and would have been 89 years old three days after this upcoming Christmas. Though having never been married or ever having had children of his own, our Billy put his family first throughout his life. He always worked hard and did whatever needed to be done, whether it was: getting up at 4 am every day to milk the cows; serving our country as an airplane mechanic for the United States Air Force during the Korean war; sweeping the floors to pay for tuition to attend American University; starting his own business; engineering the first HVAC system for Mount Vernon; and most importantly, taking care of our own sweet Grandma for many years after our Grandpa died. Born in Pittsylvania County and raised in Goochland, Billy was the oldest son of Luther and Mattie Kennedy and the brother of Ruby Kennedy Hawkins, Susie Kennedy Brichant, Luke Kennedy, Stuart Kennedy, and Patrick Kennedy. He was also a dear Uncle to many including David Hawkins, Kay Hawkins, Tom Kennedy, Len Kennedy, Frieda Kennedy, Sarah Kennedy, Tricia Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, Kimberly Harris Kennedy, and Matt Harris. A dear friend as well to everyone in the Pryor Family, especially Andrew, Ernest, and Wayne who felt as close and connected as family ever could. Billy witnessed and experienced much in life, from the era of the Depression onwards. Yet he always kept himself anchored in faith which reminded him of everything he loved. His God, his family, and the land from which he came. Billy also had a heart for the poor and for those who did not have a home to go to. A private family service will be held on Thursday September 24th at Covenant Funeral Home with Pastor Barry Burkholder officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Micah Ecumenical Ministries @ www.dolovewalk.net . Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com .