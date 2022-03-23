Menu
Blanche Jett Ransone, affectionately called Sally by many, departed her life on earth on March 17, 2022 at the age of 98. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM on March 29th on her property at 133 Creek View Lane with Reverend Christy Haga Turner officiating. The family will receive visitors prior to the service, beginning at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad, 225 Dennison Street, Colonial Beach, VA 22443, of which her late husband was a long standing member.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 23, 2022.
