Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brandon Skinner
ABOUT
Patrick Henry High School
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street
Bowling Green, VA
Brandon Skinner

Brandon J. Skinner, 41 of Ladysmith passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 27, 2021. Brandon was raised in Montpelier and was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School. He attended Virginia Commonwealth University. He was employed by A.D. Whittaker Construction in Ashland where he enjoyed pursuing his many talents in painting and construction. Brandon's greatest joy in life came from fatherhood. He loved the outdoors, he was an accomplished chef and he loved listening to his favorite band, Phish. He was a dedicated Washington Capitals fan. He loved and was loved by so many, and he will be deeply missed. Brandon is survived by the love of his life, Denice Dorton; his cherished daughter, Ella Skinner; his parents, Mike and Betty Ann Skinner; his sister, Lindsey Harvey (Jay); his aunts, Tina Carter (Wayne) and Lynda Thomas; his grandmother, Polly Skinner; his niece, Eliza Harvey and his nephews, Nicholas and Walker Harvey; along with countless other family and friends. A private graveside service will be held at County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Prayers for the family keeping y'all in my prayers
Robbie Chambers
April 7, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family on this devastating loss. May the memories you have serve as comfort in this difficult time.
Katie Bowles
April 3, 2021
Ashley and family
April 1, 2021
Ben Harvey and Pat Viglirolo
March 31, 2021
My deepest sympathy, thoughts, and prayers go out to the Skinner Family. Ella, we love you dearly and are here for you every step of the way.
Lisa Stevens
March 30, 2021
So many thoughts and prayers are with this beautiful family and most of all my sister-in-law`s brother.
Harlan E Harvey Jr
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results