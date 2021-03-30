Brandon Skinner
Brandon J. Skinner, 41 of Ladysmith passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 27, 2021. Brandon was raised in Montpelier and was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School. He attended Virginia Commonwealth University. He was employed by A.D. Whittaker Construction in Ashland where he enjoyed pursuing his many talents in painting and construction. Brandon's greatest joy in life came from fatherhood. He loved the outdoors, he was an accomplished chef and he loved listening to his favorite band, Phish. He was a dedicated Washington Capitals fan. He loved and was loved by so many, and he will be deeply missed. Brandon is survived by the love of his life, Denice Dorton; his cherished daughter, Ella Skinner; his parents, Mike and Betty Ann Skinner; his sister, Lindsey Harvey (Jay); his aunts, Tina Carter (Wayne) and Lynda Thomas; his grandmother, Polly Skinner; his niece, Eliza Harvey and his nephews, Nicholas and Walker Harvey; along with countless other family and friends. A private graveside service will be held at County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 30, 2021.