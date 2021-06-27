Brandon Thomas Walea
Brandon Thomas Walea, 28, of Fredericksburg passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 17, 2021. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him.
He was a beloved son and brother. Survivors include his parents, Mark and Deborah Harrison; siblings Shane Harrison, Jennifer Bott (Joshua), James Walea, and Brittany Walea; five nephews; and four nieces.
A service will be held at noon on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 27, 2021.