Brandon Thomas Walea
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Brandon Thomas Walea

Brandon Thomas Walea, 28, of Fredericksburg passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 17, 2021. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him.

He was a beloved son and brother. Survivors include his parents, Mark and Deborah Harrison; siblings Shane Harrison, Jennifer Bott (Joshua), James Walea, and Brittany Walea; five nephews; and four nieces.

A service will be held at noon on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Service
12:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just heard about Brandon passing away and it hurts my heart. I will always remember his loyalty, laugh and outgoing personality. My heart goes out to the Harrison´s and Walea´s. If there´s anything I can do in any way to help your family during this hard time please contact me 540-760-5440
John Cizik
Friend
July 22, 2021
Still can't belive your gone, you were such a good person and so easy to talk to. I'm so sorry to your family and friends. Your family is in my prayers,and you will always be in my heart. Fly high miss you always. R.I.P
Lauren wilson
Friend
July 6, 2021
