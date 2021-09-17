Brenda Jean (Horton) Bliss
Brenda Jean (Horton) Bliss, 62, of Mineral, passed away at home on September 12, 2021.
Brenda loved the Lord, her family and her friends. She enjoyed listening to music and she adored Elvis.
Brenda is survived by her children, Tiffany Jean and Cody Verne Bliss; her brothers, Johnnie and Billy; her mother-in-law, Shirley Gates; and many other family members. She will join her husband, Tommy Bliss, in heaven as well as her parents, and her brother-in-law, Keith Bliss.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 20 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 17, 2021.