Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brenda Jean Bliss
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Brenda Jean (Horton) Bliss

Brenda Jean (Horton) Bliss, 62, of Mineral, passed away at home on September 12, 2021.

Brenda loved the Lord, her family and her friends. She enjoyed listening to music and she adored Elvis.

Brenda is survived by her children, Tiffany Jean and Cody Verne Bliss; her brothers, Johnnie and Billy; her mother-in-law, Shirley Gates; and many other family members. She will join her husband, Tommy Bliss, in heaven as well as her parents, and her brother-in-law, Keith Bliss.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 20 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Sep
21
Service
11:00a.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Desiree Horton
September 22, 2021
Please accept our genuine condolences in this difficult time for you and your family. Loss of a Mother is a significant loss. We share In your pain and are here for you. God bless!
Rosie Sandy Monica
Friend
September 20, 2021
With Love, Desiree Horton
September 19, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Tiffany and Cody I will be thinking of you and sending you healing prayers and strength. Please let me know if there is anything I can help with.
Desiree Horton(cousin)
Family
September 19, 2021
Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow. Please know that your friends love you and are here for you.
M
September 18, 2021
Wishing you peace to bring comfort, the courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts. Today and always, may fond memories bring you peace, support, and strength. With our deepest sympathies for your loss.
Thon family
September 18, 2021
I love you so much mommy and will miss you so much :( I will always remember the time we went to graceland and when we got to meet our man Scotty Mcreery at the fair. You were my world mommy. You and daddy will always be in my heart.
Tiffany bliss
Family
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results