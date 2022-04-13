Menu
Brenda Walker Swidrak
Brenda W. Swidrak, 65, of Stafford County, passed away peacefully at home on April 11, 2022.

Brenda worked many years at numerous preschools and retired from Stafford County Public Schools where she spent her time helping children. She loved spending time with family and friends and going to the beach. She is remembered for devoting her life to working with children and giving selflessly to others. Brenda's greatest joy was taking care of her grandsons, nieces and nephews.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father Charles "Duffy" Walker. She is survived by her mother Bernice Walker, her husband of 43 years, Charlie, her sons, Jeff (Tiffany), and Jason (Jessica); two grandsons Chase and Easton, two step grandsons Braylon and Landon; five siblings Bonnie Bell (David), Mickey Walker (Cheryl), Susan Brooks (Jeff), Betty Chapman, and Mark Walker (Deidre); and many nieces, nephews and beloved family members and friends.

A private celebration of life for immediate family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Life Academy at Cornerstone Baptist Church at cssbchurch.org.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 13, 2022.
