Brent Kenneth Hodder
Brent Kenneth Hodder, 77, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital after suffering a stroke the previous week.
Brent was born on July 12, 1943 in Twin Falls, ID as the only child of Kenneth and Wilma Hodder. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy Lynn Hodder, née Ritz on December 23, 1962. Brent earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Aeronautical Engineering from Northrop University in Los Angeles, CA in 1965 and began his career as an engineer with NASA in San Jose, CA. After 11 years with NASA, Brent worked as an engineer for the Boeing Corporation in Seattle, WA. Thereafter, Brent worked in business development roles for a number of defense contractors in the National Capitol Area, retiring as the director of business development for a division of SAIC in 2001.
Brent and Judy retired from Great Falls, VA to the Fawn Lake community in Spotsylvania in 2001. In his youth, Brent was a talented musician excelling at the saxophone and he enjoyed playing the piano in his retirement years. Brent loved to travel with his family; he and Judy enjoyed several trips to England, France, Italy, and Australia in recent years. Brent also loved gardening and landscaping and spent countless hours keeping their property beautiful.
Brent was a beloved husband, son, father, uncle, and grandfather. Brent is survived by his wife, Judy, his son, Matthew Giles Hodder, Matt's wife Brynn Rutledge Hodder, and their children, Allyson Brooke Hodder and Garrett Matthew Hodder.
A private graveside service was held at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington on Saturday, March 6, 2021. There will be a celebration of Brent's life at a later date, yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a small donation to your favorite charity
, if you are so inclined.
.
