Bruce John Campbell
Bruce John Campbell, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully at home on December 13, 2021 with family by his side.
Bruce was born on April 22, 1941 in Portchester, NY, the second child of the late John McInnes Campbell and Rose Priebe Campbell.
After moving to Bowling Green, Virginia, Bruce graduated from Caroline High School and attended Randolph Macon College. In 1960, Bruce became the first area golfer to qualify for the National Amateur Golf Tournament that was held at the Country Club in St. Louis, MO. Jack Nicklaus also played in that tournament. In 1990, Bruce was a playing partner with Sam Snead at the Fredericksburg Country Club.
Bruce later became Assistant Golf Professional at the Fredericksburg Country Club and then Golf Professional at Dahlgren Golf Club. He left professional golf and went back to being an amateur player. His love of golf enabled him to win many championships at the Fredericksburg Country Club, Shannon Green and other venues in Virginia.
Bruce worked for the Grief Companies/Genesco (G&H) as a production supervisor. He was a member of the Fredericksburg Country Club, Elks Lodge 875 and he had served in the Virginia National Guard.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Rita Mayhugh Campbell; three sons Todd Campbell (Denise), Scot Campbell, and R. Whitney Rose (Melynda); five grandchildren, Cody, Jonathan, and Wyatt Campbell, and Jackson and Alexis Rose; and a niece, Becky Roden. He was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Campbell Roden.
Bruce will be greatly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, other family members, and many friends.
The family wishes to thank Mary Washington Hospice (especially Carol, Pam, Tammy, and Danielle) for their excellent care and support.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 16, 2021.