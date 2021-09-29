BT Marshall
BT Marshall, 85, of King George, Virginia, passed away on September 23, 2021 in his home, surrounded by family. He was born June 23, 1936 in Charlottesville, VA and lived most of his life in Alexandria, VA.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, October 2 at Storke Funeral Home Colonial Beach Chapel. A visitation will be held one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 29, 2021.