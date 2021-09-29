Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
BT Marshall
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
131 3rd St
Colonial Beach, VA
BT Marshall

BT Marshall, 85, of King George, Virginia, passed away on September 23, 2021 in his home, surrounded by family. He was born June 23, 1936 in Charlottesville, VA and lived most of his life in Alexandria, VA.

A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, October 2 at Storke Funeral Home Colonial Beach Chapel. A visitation will be held one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home Colonial Beach Chapel
131 3rd St, Colonial Beach, VA
Oct
2
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home Colonial Beach Chapel
131 3rd St, Colonial Beach, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.