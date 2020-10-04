To First Lady Darlene and family and the whole Adams family, we are praying for you during your time of loss and grief of your loved one. Surely, our Pastor, our father, our brother, our friend, our uncle, our nephew, our cousin, and a shoulder of a man we could always sometimes laugh and lean on. Burnett will be sorely missed by so many that knew him best! His laugh, his smile, and his love for God’s word and how he loved to preach the word! We all will miss him , but we will cherish his memories always in our hearts ....Rest in peace and we will see you again in the sweet by in by .





Archie and Linda Comfort

Linda Comfort Friend October 2, 2020