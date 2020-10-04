Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Burnett Stokely Adams Jr.
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
September 28, 2020
Burnett Stokely Adams, Jr.

Elder Burnett Stokely Adams, Jr., 68, of Culpeper, VA, was suddenly called home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2020 at his residence, in Culpeper, VA.

Burnett was preceded in death by his father, Burnett S. Adams, Sr.; mother, Dorothy S. Adams; and sister, Phyllis A. Brice.

He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene R. Adams; a devoted daughter, Michelle Adams; loving son, Jeremy Adams; three beautiful grandchildren, Josiah, Jaylyn, and Ayden; one sister, Marilyn A. Silver (Sylvester); three brothers, Larry D. Adams, Sr. (Alice), Tyrone L. Adams, Sr. (Deborah) and Harold T. Adams (Kathy); sister-in-law, Cynthia Yates (Elder Thomas Yates); brother-in-law, Calvin Robinson Jr.; five godchildren, Tammy Coleman, Stephen Yates, Kaleb Hall, Kalaya Hall and Jonathan Comfort; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A viewing will be held at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Monday, October 5th from 5 PM - 7 PM. The homegoing service will be Tuesday, October 6th at 12 PM at Temple of Deliverance in Mineral, VA, with a viewing for one hour prior to the service.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive , Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Oct
6
Viewing
11:00a.m.
Temple of Deliverance
Oct
6
Service
12:00p.m.
Temple of Deliverance
, Mineral, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
39 Entries
Sorry for the loss of Elder Burnett Adams you and your family are in my prayers
Joyce Tibbs
Friend
October 3, 2020
May our Lord Bless and comfort you and your family during this time of grief.
JAMILA Gibson
Friend
October 3, 2020
My condolences to the family. I had known this brother since we were teenagers. Elder Adam's was a very fine and dedicated man of God. He will be greatly missed.
Apostle James Ragland
Friend
October 3, 2020
We are sorry to loss of Elder Adams to you and your family we are praying for you that God will give you comfort doing this hours of bereavements God bless you
Elder& Sister Howard Jackson
Friend
October 3, 2020
My condolences to the Adams family during your loss.
Elder Wilson Comfort
Wilson Comfort
Family
October 3, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss
Hilda Talley
Friend
October 2, 2020
In Remembrance of your loved one, we light this candle in love to remind you and the Adams family always that Pastor Burnett Adams lighted many people’s pathway to the saving knowledge of knowing the Lord JESUS Christ. May it light the pathway of many more by the life he had lived ........May God Comfort you and keep you , strenghten you in the days, weeks, and months to come.......

The Comfort Family
Richmond, Va.
Linda Comfort
Friend
October 2, 2020
To First Lady Darlene and family and the whole Adams family, we are praying for you during your time of loss and grief of your loved one. Surely, our Pastor, our father, our brother, our friend, our uncle, our nephew, our cousin, and a shoulder of a man we could always sometimes laugh and lean on. Burnett will be sorely missed by so many that knew him best! His laugh, his smile, and his love for God’s word and how he loved to preach the word! We all will miss him , but we will cherish his memories always in our hearts ....Rest in peace and we will see you again in the sweet by in by .


Archie and Linda Comfort
Linda Comfort
Friend
October 2, 2020
Sorry for Your Lost
Cindy Agnew
Friend
October 2, 2020
Mary Garris
Friend
October 2, 2020
May God comfort you at this time & always in loss of your husband!
Blessings upon you and your family!
Lois Coles
Friend
October 2, 2020
To my former classmate Larry and the rest of the Adams family, you have my deepest sympathy. I pray that the Lord will bless and keep you in his loving care during this very difficult time. May he give you a peace that surpasses all understanding. Praying for the family.
Ernestine Moody
Friend
October 2, 2020
May the Lord Comfort & Strengthen you and your Family. You all are in our Prayers. We send our deepest Condolences. Sending Love to the Family.
Elder Trice & Lady Trice
Friend
October 2, 2020
Praise the Lord and many blessings to the entire Adams family. I'm very sorry to hear of the loss of my dear friend, mentor, and co-worker many years. May God Continue to wrap his arms around you. Remember the great, awesome things he stood for and his smile that always made you feel loved. He was as a great man of God a true warrior uniquely made. (I will miss him). Sending comfort, Love and peace. Love you all very much!
Derrick Holman
Coworker
October 2, 2020
Sorry for the loss of this dear soul . We are praying for the family. God bless each of you
Lynn and Bea Savage
Friend
October 2, 2020
for you Darlene and family at this difficult time. Love you all .
Neil and Peaches Pendleton Jr
Friend
October 2, 2020
Darlene and family, my deepest condolences for your family's loss of such a great man.
John Bridges
Friend
October 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Elvis Askew
October 2, 2020
Darlene, I'm so sorry for your loss! My prayers are with you right now.
Jim Redington
October 2, 2020
Sending love to the family - May God comfort you all in this time
Elder Carlton and Lorraine Whitfield
Friend
October 1, 2020
My condolences to you Lady Darlene Adams and family. Praying for God to heal your broken hearts and wounded spirits. Love ya ❤
Caroline Young
Friend
October 1, 2020
Our prayers and deepest condolences are with you in the loss of a wonderful man. Peace and blessings to the family.
Pastor Chris Manuel
Friend
October 1, 2020
May the Lord Continue to take u and the family through this time of grief,,,I love u Praying for u and the family...
Sis Angela Lewis
Friend
October 1, 2020
to the Family! RIP❤
Christina Johnson
Friend
October 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You're constantly in our prayers. Please let us know if you need anything.
Bernardine & Lawrence Miles
Coworker
October 1, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time.
Trudy Robinson
October 1, 2020
To Sis Darlene and the entire Adams family, we were so sorry to hear of this great loss. Burnett was one in a million, he will always hold a special place in our hearts. May God continue to strengthen and comfort you. Love and peace, Jane and the Johnson family!
Jane Johnson
Friend
October 1, 2020
Praise the Lord and God bless you Sister Darlene Adams and family. We are so sorry to hear about the loss of our good friend and Brother in Christ Elder Burnett S. Adams. May the Lord continue to comfort and strengthen all of you at this sad time. We will continue to keep you'll in our prayers in Jesus name. God bless, Elder Quinton D. James and family.
Quinton James
Friend
October 1, 2020
To Sister Darlene and family, my thoughts and prays are with you all. May the Lord Jesus Christ bless you all and keep you in his hands.

Love You All!!!
Linwood Sawyer Jr.
October 1, 2020
Give my thought and Condolences to the family. I lift my eyes to the hill which cometh my help Psalm 121. Sis Darlene we will keep you in our prayers. God will comfort you. Love you Decon and Sis Keys





Elmer Keys
Friend
October 1, 2020
To Sis Darlene Adams and her family, Psalms 30:5 says weeping may endures for tonight but joy cometh in the morning. He's your comfort, your provider, your every need.. he promise that he will never leave you nor forsake you. I send you my love and condolences. Look up to the hills where your help cometh from cause all your help is cometh from the Lord... Sis Darlene I will keep you in my prayers. He will strengthen you. Love you alway Sis. Lisa Hunter from Tried Way of the cross Church..
Lisa Hunter
Friend
October 1, 2020
First lady Darlene and family, So sorry for your loss, Elder Burnett was a Great man of God, he preached the word, didn't sugar coat it. Had a standard he believed in according to the word of God, he was kind and had wisdom, he never met a stranger, I was glad to have met Elder. R.I.H. praying for you Sis Darlene and family. He will truly be missed!
Elder Terry & Christine Williams
Friend
October 1, 2020
So sorry however I know yu are with our Lord.
Brenda Canada
Classmate
September 30, 2020
Elder Adams was a great man of God, and he had a loving spirit about him. We, the Leonard family express our deepest sympathy and condolences to Mother Darlene Adams, the family and friends. We pray that God will strengthen and comfort you at this difficult time. God makes no mistakes, and he will deliver each and everyone of you. Elder Adams will truly be missed.
THELMA LEONARD
Friend
September 30, 2020
In Memory of Elder Burnett Adams Jr.
Jose Brown
Friend
September 30, 2020
Mother "Sis" Darlene and the Adams Family,

My deepest sympathy, condolences and prayers are extended to each of you during this bereavement.

May you find comfort in knowing that others share your grief (loss), are concerned and praying with you. Stay encouraged and keep looking to Jesus, who is the author and finisher of our faith.

My memories of Burnett are pleasant ones. He loved the Lord, his word which he preached with power and firmness until his homegoing. Also, he loved the people (saints) of God.

Family, God blessings be upon each you!

Deepest sympathy and prayers,

Dea. Jose A. Brown and Family
Jose Brown
Friend
September 30, 2020
Mother Darlene Adam's sorry to here the passing of Elder Adam my prayers goes up for you & the family during this difficult time.
Mary Coles
Friend
September 30, 2020
Lady Darlene Adams. My condolence to you and your family. I am very sorry for the loss of Pastor Adams. You and your family are in our prayers and thoughts.
Paulette Henson
Friend
September 30, 2020
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.

A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
September 29, 2020