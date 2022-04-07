Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Burnley F. Grady
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
869 St James Ave
Goose Creek, SC
Burnley F. Grady

Burnley F. Grady, age 94, of Charleston, South Carolina, died peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Sunday, April 3, 2022.

She was born in King George County, Va., on November 15, 1927, to the late Douglas P. Fines and Daisy L. Farmer.

Burnley was an avid reader and enjoyed following politics and current events. She was a homemaker most of her adult life. However, she was proud of the fact that upon graduating from King George High School, she worked at the Dahlgren Naval Weapons Station near the close of WWII. It was there that she met Bill, her husband of almost 62 years. If you ever met her, she let you know quickly in the conversation that she was a native Virginian. She was a member of Holy City Church on James Island, S.C.

Burnley leaves two sons, Danny Grady of Foley, Ala., and Ron Grady (Pam) of Charleston, S.C. She was the grandmother of Erin Grady and great-grandmother of Kyleigh Grady, both of Charleston. She is survived by a sister, Grace Shelton of Falmouth, Va., numerous nieces and nephews on both the Fines and Grady sides of the family, and also her dear friend Alice Ray of Charleston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse, William G. Grady; her brothers, William Fines, Reed Fines, and Kenneth "Jim" Fines; and a sister, Gertrude Zorn.

A private memorial service and internment of her ashes will be held in Fredericksburg, Va. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Charleston.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Burnley's memory by making a donation to the Alzheimer's charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Goose Creek, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.