Burnley F. Grady
Burnley F. Grady, age 94, of Charleston, South Carolina, died peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Sunday, April 3, 2022.
She was born in King George County, Va., on November 15, 1927, to the late Douglas P. Fines and Daisy L. Farmer.
Burnley was an avid reader and enjoyed following politics and current events. She was a homemaker most of her adult life. However, she was proud of the fact that upon graduating from King George High School, she worked at the Dahlgren Naval Weapons Station near the close of WWII. It was there that she met Bill, her husband of almost 62 years. If you ever met her, she let you know quickly in the conversation that she was a native Virginian. She was a member of Holy City Church on James Island, S.C.
Burnley leaves two sons, Danny Grady of Foley, Ala., and Ron Grady (Pam) of Charleston, S.C. She was the grandmother of Erin Grady and great-grandmother of Kyleigh Grady, both of Charleston. She is survived by a sister, Grace Shelton of Falmouth, Va., numerous nieces and nephews on both the Fines and Grady sides of the family, and also her dear friend Alice Ray of Charleston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse, William G. Grady; her brothers, William Fines, Reed Fines, and Kenneth "Jim" Fines; and a sister, Gertrude Zorn.
A private memorial service and internment of her ashes will be held in Fredericksburg, Va. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Burnley's memory by making a donation to the Alzheimer's charity of your choice
