On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Admiral Byrd Williams (Pete), age 93 went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior. Pete was married to Betty Williams who went to heaven this past August. They were together for 73 years and he felt a great emptiness on her passing but he is now rejoicing with his sweetheart in heaven. He joined the Navy at 17 and the name Admiral Williams was such an oddity that the local newspaper wrote an article about a new Admiral without gold bars who was headed to boot camp. He and Betty operated Shelton Shoe Repair in Fredericksburg for many years. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters Shirley Curtis (Ronnie), Patricia Thornes-Pruitt, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. A service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10 am in the chapel at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fredericksburg, Va. and officiated by his grandson John Woods. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Md. Fredericksburg florists are suggested for flower remembrances or memorial contributions can be expressed to the American Cancer Society
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 5, 2020.