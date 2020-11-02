Capt. Munford Page Hall II, USAF Retired



Capt. Munford Page Hall II, USAF, Retired passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020, surrounded by family after a long illness. Page was a resident of Locust Grove, V.A., born in Washington, D.C. on January 8, 1948. He is preceded in death by his parents Munford Page Hall and Laura Ann Hall, his sister Laura, and his sons Nathaniel and Blaine. He is survived by his devoted wife of 33 years, Becca Via-Hall, his daughters Stefanie and Victoria, his grandchildren Isabelle, Lyllyn, Sage, and Blaine, Jr., and his great-grandson Zayne.



Page attended Duke University, graduating with a B.A. in Political Science. He then rose to the rank of Captain in the U.S. Air Force, flying F-4 Phantom II jets all over the world for the country he loved. After serving his country, Page expanded his education at American University where he graduated magna cum laude with a Master of Arts in International Affairs and a Juris Doctorate from the Washington College of Law where he also served as Editor-in-Chief of the Law Review. This led to his profession as an attorney litigating International Trade Law, Page was most recently a partner at Adduci, Mastriani & Schaumberg. He also served as both President of the Federal Circuit Bar Association and Treasurer of Customs and International Trade Bar Association.



Page loved life. He loved to laugh and to talk. He loved music, paleontology, and sports (yay Duke!). But most of all, he loved his family. He lived a full life as a wonderful and dedicated husband, father, papa, and friend. He will be dearly missed and will forever be in the hearts of all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be planned for Spring 2021.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 2, 2020.