Carl Barber
Carl Lendal Barber, age 90, of Sumerduck, VA passed peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020. He was born on August 24th, 1930 in Stafford, Virginia, son of the late, Maurice & Bertha Barber.
Carl was a drywall/plasterer with Dodd Brothers in Northern Virginia before he retired to Sumerduck. He was a true outdoorsman. Hunting, cutting down trees, splitting wood and working in his garden were his passions. He took great pride in his vegetable garden and often had so much he would give it to people he did not even know. He loved his family and teaching the younger generation about hunting and the outdoors gave him great joy. Carl was a man of few words but a wealth of knowledge. He will be greatly missed.
Carl is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Sally L. Barber; daughter, Susan B. Hicks & her husband, Michael of Sumerduck, VA; two grandchildren, Sallie Swain & her husband, Brian also of Sumerduck and Carlin Schumann & his wife Crystal of Stafford, VA; two sisters, Bessie Powell and Vera Smith; and four great grandchildren, Owen, Mallory, Dylan and Kenadee. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by two brothers, Maurice Barber, Jr. & William Barber; and a sister, Naomi Dodd.
The family will accept visitors at Mt. Carmel Baptist church, 12714 Elk Run Rd., Midland, VA 22728 from 10 to 11 am on November 2, 2020. The funeral service will follow at 11 am, then interment at Quantico National cemetery in Triangle, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 30, 2020.