Carla Childers Adair
Carla Childers Adair, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully at her Fredericksburg home on June 25, 2021 at the age of 58 following a lengthy illness resulting from breast cancer.
A lifelong resident of Northern Virginia, she graduated from Spotsylvania High School in 1980 and went on to travel the world and hold a variety of prestigious careers in the fields of management, technology, and finance.
Carla was married to Edward R. Eanes from 1984 to 1999. She then met the love of her life Austin in 2001, whom she married in 2004.
Carla returned to college to earn a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 2010, began a second career as a Business Manager for her husband's Contracting company, and gave birth to her cherished daughter, Sydney Evangelina, in 2012. She contracted breast cancer in 2015 and battled it bravely, successfully becoming cancer-free in 2016 and maintaining that status for three years before contracting it a second time in 2019. She successfully completed further cancer treatment, including surgery and chemotherapy, before succumbing to complications resulting from metastasis to the brain.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Hattie Dayle Childers and is survived by her father, Carroll Dean Childers; her brother, Carl Dean Childers; her husband, Austin Wayne Adair; and her daughter, Sydney Evangelina Adair; as well as innumerable friends and other relatives.
Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Found & Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road in Fredericksburg, VA. Those who attend should bring a dish for the potluck following the service.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society
.
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 27, 2021.