Carol L. Bausser
Carol L. Bausser, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
She is survived by one younger sister, five daughters, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Carol was preceded in death by her best friend and loving husband of 50 years, Donald D. Bausser, and her granddaughter Christine M. Patterson.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 10 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Tuesday, January 11 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Wounded Warrior Project
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 6, 2022.