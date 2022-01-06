Menu
Carol L. Bausser
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Carol L. Bausser

Carol L. Bausser, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

She is survived by one younger sister, five daughters, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her best friend and loving husband of 50 years, Donald D. Bausser, and her granddaughter Christine M. Patterson.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 10 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Tuesday, January 11 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project.

Online guest book is available at www.covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Jan
11
Service
12:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Ms. Bausser was such a sweet lady and we all enjoyed working with her. Please accept our sincerest condolences and prayers in your time of grief. She will be missed.
Fusion Rehab and Wellness
Other
January 10, 2022
