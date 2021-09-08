Menu
Carole Daly
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Carole Daly

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother and friend on Tuesday August 31, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA. Carole was born on August 8, 1935 in NYC and grew up alongside her two half-brothers, Doug and Robert in Morristown, NJ. She was the devoted mother to Pamela Malara of Saint Francisville, LA and her now deceased son, Mark Smolen of Fredericksburg, VA. She married the love of her life, John D Daly in 1974, and moved to Fredericksburg. They built a very happy life together, traveling to over 30 countries and often to their two favorite places, Lancaster PA and Banff, Canada. Carole enjoyed many hobbies, including hiking, kayaking and boating on Lake Anna. Her greatest passion, however, was her desire to serve God and humanity. She was an accomplished Reiki Therapist and Teacher since 1994. A very gifted Lightworker, Carole also leaves in this realm her two soul-sisters, Marty and Kerry.

As much as we grieve Carole leaving our world, we know that she and Mark are now together, serving God from Heaven.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a love offering to The Salvation Army, 821 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 8, 2021.
Covenant Funeral Service
I am so sad to learn of Carole's passing. She offered light and love to all she met and wanted the best for everyone. Bless her.
Betsy Myers
September 8, 2021
