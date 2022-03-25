Caroline Williams "Callie" Jett
Caroline Williams "Callie" Jett, 80, of Stafford County passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at her home.
Callie was a member of New Hope UMC and was a lifetime member of White Oak VFD Ladies Auxiliary. She was a cafeteria worker for Stafford County and was a member of the Patawomeck Indian Tribe. Callie loved going to the River with family and friends, and was an avid gardener.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Paul D. Jett; children Daniel N. Jett (Pam) and Paula D. Schenemann (Mushy); grandchildren Joshua Jett, Jackson Schenemann, and Hailey Jett; and siblings Peggy Jett and Kenneth Williams. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Mable Corbet, Newton Williams, Whit Williams, Robert Williams, and Virgil Williams.
The family will receive friends at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at White Oak VFD, 12 Newton Rd. Fredericksburg, VA 22405. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum chapel.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 25, 2022.