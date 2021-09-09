Menu
Carolyn Chapman
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woodward Funeral Home
200 Fredericksburg Avenue
Louisa, VA
Carolyn Chapman

Carolyn Franck Chapman, "Teeny" passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, August 30, 2021. Born on September 27, 1943, she is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Bessie Franck of Spotsylvania, Va; and sister Barbara Hall of Mineral, Va.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John M. Chapman Jr. of Louisa, Va; three sisters Dorothy Pennington, Joyce Proffitt, and JoAnn Gentry of Spotsylvania, Va; her sons John M. Chapman III (Linda), Charles Chapman, and Mac Chapman (Jennifer); her 8 grandchildren Jamie Shealy (Kelli Jill), Krissy Awad (Ryan), Matthew Chapman, Samantha Chapman, Austin Chapman, Logan Chapman, Emma Chapman and Connor Chapman; her 7 great-grandchildren, Braelyn Awad, Brynlee Awad, Paige Shealy, Serenity Firth, Faith Firth, Willow Firth, and William Chapman.

Early on, Teeny was a switchboard operator for C&P Telephone Company and then a teacher's aide at Louisa Elementary School. She was a loving home maker to her family and dedicated herself to a life of service, helping family and friends throughout her life. Teeny enjoyed gardening, collectables, antiques and Nascar racing. She was especially fond of any items that had old family history and the stories told about them.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to a charity of your choosing or give a hand to someone you might think is in need.

A service will be set at a later date.

Online guestbook at woodwardfuneral.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 9, 2021.
I´m sorry for your loss, may the lord watch over you all.
Cindy Durrettr
September 10, 2021
